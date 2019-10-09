Plea for witnesses to come forward as driver left with 'serious' leg injuries after crash on A179 in Hartlepool
Motorists who may have witnesssed a four-vehicle collision on the A179 in Hartlepool are being asked to speak to police.
The incident happened at 5pm on Tuesday, October 8. A blue Hyundai I35, a Mercedes wagon, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a grey Ford Ranger were involved.
Cleveland Police confirmed on Wednesday, October 9 that the female driver of the Hyundai, who is in her 30s, was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious leg injuries.
The male driver of the Ford Ranger, who is aged in his 20s, was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees with neck, shoulder and back pain.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken with police to come forward with any information and dashcam footage.
Witnesses can call PC Mark Taylor from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Officers Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 173519.