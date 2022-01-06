Tobie Robson has been missing since the early hours of Thursday./Photo: Cleveland Police

Police are appealing to trace missing 18-year-old Tobie Robson with anyone who may have seen him or know his whereabouts asked to contact officers “as a matter of urgency”.

Cleveland Police have said that Tobie was last seen in the Thackeray Road area of Hartlepool at around 3.15am on Thursday, January 6.

Tobie is described as a white male, around 6 feet 2 inches tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen wearing a white top, red and blue hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and black plimsolls.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police by telephoning 101, quoting incident number 002826.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.