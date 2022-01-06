Police appeal as teenager is missing from home in Hartlepool
Police have appealed for information to help trace a teenager after he went missing from home in Hartlepool.
Police are appealing to trace missing 18-year-old Tobie Robson with anyone who may have seen him or know his whereabouts asked to contact officers “as a matter of urgency”.
Cleveland Police have said that Tobie was last seen in the Thackeray Road area of Hartlepool at around 3.15am on Thursday, January 6.
Tobie is described as a white male, around 6 feet 2 inches tall, of slim build with short dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a white top, red and blue hoodie, dark jogging bottoms and black plimsolls.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police by telephoning 101, quoting incident number 002826.