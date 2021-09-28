Aaron Thomas, 23, from Hartlepool was last seen around 3.40pm today (Tuesday September 28th) and police are urgently appealing for help in tracing the missing man.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 23-year-old Aaron Thomas, from Hartlepool. Aaron was last seen around 3:40pm today, Tuesday 28th September, in the area of Endrick Road. Officers are concerned for his welfare. Aaron is described as a white male, with a pale complexion, around 6ft tall and of proportionate build. He has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing, and either trainers or boots.