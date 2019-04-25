Police appeal to find missing woman after hospital visit - officers believe she may be 'vulnerable and in an emotional state'

Police are trying to identify a missing woman who was last seen in Hardwick on Wednesday April 17.

The woman visited a local hospital but did not give her full name or contact details to staff.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and believe that she may be vulnerable and in an emotional state.

Police believe that the woman’s name might be Vicky and that she may be around 32 or 33 years of age.

A spokesman said: "It was previously thought that her surname was Gibson, however recent enquiries have led us to believe that this may not be the case.



"It is believed that the woman may have contacts in the Grangefield area of Stockton and may also have links to the Manchester area.

"Anyone who may have information regarding the woman, or her whereabouts, is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number. Please quote Event 63864."