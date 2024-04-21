Police appeal to trace missing pensioner Muriel Horner after she was last seen in Hartlepool pub

Police have appealed for help in tracing a pensioner who has disappeared this afternoon.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Cleveland Police say Muriel Horner, 72, was last seen at 2pm today inside the Merry Go Round pub, in Holdforth Road, Hartlepool.

The force said in a statement: "Muriel is described as 5ft 2in with short grey hair and was wearing a white cardigan, black trousers/leggings and tinted glasses. She also walks with a slight hunch.“We are concerned for Muriel's welfare and urgently ask that if you have seen her or know where she is to please call 101.”

