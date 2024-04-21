Police appeal to trace missing pensioner Muriel Horner after she was last seen in Hartlepool pub
Police have appealed for help in tracing a pensioner who has disappeared this afternoon.
Cleveland Police say Muriel Horner, 72, was last seen at 2pm today inside the Merry Go Round pub, in Holdforth Road, Hartlepool.
The force said in a statement: "Muriel is described as 5ft 2in with short grey hair and was wearing a white cardigan, black trousers/leggings and tinted glasses. She also walks with a slight hunch.“We are concerned for Muriel's welfare and urgently ask that if you have seen her or know where she is to please call 101.”