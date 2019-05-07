Police chief constable raises thousands of pounds for charity in tandem skydive alongside Red Devils

A top police officer has raised thousands of pounds for a worthy causes after taking part in a charity skydive event.
Durham's Chief Constable Mike Barton took the plunge in a tandem skydive with the Red Devils at the Old Sarum Airfield, near Salisbury, to raise money for the Police Treatment Centres.
He has raised more than £2,630 for the charity, which looks after thousands of injured and ill police officers every year.
Mr Barton said: “Wow. It was like being fired out of a gun for the first 50 seconds followed by floating on the breeze like a leaf.
"It was an utterly bizarre contrast and an utterly unforgettable three minutes.
“Can I thank everybody for their generosity – it has been a long time coming because the weather gods have prevented me from doing it for about two years now.
“At least I have survived it unscathed.
"I suppose it would have been ironic if I had broken an ankle and then had to go to the Police Treatment Centre to spend some of the money I had raised.”