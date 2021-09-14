Police commissioner, wife and officers to set out on Cleveland Way charity trek

Steve Turner and Andrea, who will be setting out on the Cleveland Way trek

Steve Turner, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Cleveland, will be walking part of the Cleveland Way on Saturday, September 18, in aid of charities.

Steve and his wife Andrea, a Redcar and Cleveland Councillor, will be putting on their hiking gear.

They will walk the 20 miles from Whitby to Saltburn with dozens of other blue light colleagues and supporters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will start the walk in Whitby

The couple will be taking part in the Blue Light Way Walk, which raises cash for Redcar and Cleveland MIND and Teesside Samaritans, Chief Constable Richard Lewis’s chosen charity.

The walk has been organised by Cleveland Police Inspector Phil Spencer, who is the forces Blue Light and Wellbeing Co-ordinator.

It has been organised in memory of emergency service personnel.

It comes in the same month as Emergency Services Day, which was marked on September 9, and National Police Memorial Day, marked on September 27.

It also coincides with the Samaritans’ World Suicide Prevention Day, which took place on September 10.

Steve said: “A number of people will know Andrea and I well enough to smile broadly in the knowledge that walking isn’t our usual mode of transport so please dig deep for these two great charities!

“However, for a small sacrifice on Saturday, we are hoping to make a big difference to people’s lives and well being.

“Working in policing, I am aware of the huge pressures which colleagues face every day and their potential impact on mental health.

“I hope taking part this walk also sends the message that I support our emergency workers and the great work, which they do each and every shift.”

The walk starts at Whitby’s famous whale bones. This year, the team will be joined by former England Rugby League Captain Danny Sculthorpe, who is the walk ambassador.

Danny has taken part in the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign which aims to encourage people to talk about suicide.