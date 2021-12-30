Police express their concerns for the welfare of a missing man from Hartlepool

Cleveland Police have launched an appeal for help in finding a missing man from Hartlepool.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 7:56 am

Police in Hartlepool say concerns are growing for missing David Lancaster, who last made contact with his family during the early hours of Wednesday, December 29.

The 40-year-old is described as white, six-foot tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not currently known what he is wearing but he could be driving a silver Vauxhall Astra with the registration plate: OY10 YKT.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

