Police express their concerns for the welfare of a missing man from Hartlepool
Cleveland Police have launched an appeal for help in finding a missing man from Hartlepool.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 7:56 am
Police in Hartlepool say concerns are growing for missing David Lancaster, who last made contact with his family during the early hours of Wednesday, December 29.
It is not currently known what he is wearing but he could be driving a silver Vauxhall Astra with the registration plate: OY10 YKT.
Read More
Read MoreHartlepool hospitality bosses welcome go ahead for New Year celebrations with no...
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.