Police express their concerns for the welfare of a missing man from Hartlepool

Police in Hartlepool say concerns are growing for missing David Lancaster, who last made contact with his family during the early hours of Wednesday, December 29.

It is not currently known what he is wearing but he could be driving a silver Vauxhall Astra with the registration plate: OY10 YKT.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

