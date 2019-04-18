Police issue urgent appeal for help to find missing man

Police are urgent appealing for help to trace 25-year-old Michael Pattison from the Billingham area.

Michael went missing last night and officers say he may have been out drinking in the Billingham or Norton areas prior to this.

He is described as a white male, of slim build, around 6ft 2” tall, with blue eyes and brown hair which is short on the sides but long on top.

It is not known at this time what he was wearing.

Anyone who may know of Michael’s whereabouts are asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 064199.