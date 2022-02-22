Police launch appeal to find missing Hartlepool man
Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 42-year-old man from Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police are keen to locate missing Anthony Keenan, 42 from Hartlepool.
Officers say they don’t have a description of Anthony’s clothing but there are concerns for his wellbeing and welfare.
The Force are asking anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to get in touch via the 101-number, quoting ref 30797.