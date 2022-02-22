Police launch appeal to find missing Hartlepool man

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 42-year-old man from Hartlepool.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:46 pm

Cleveland Police are keen to locate missing Anthony Keenan, 42 from Hartlepool.

Officers say they don’t have a description of Anthony’s clothing but there are concerns for his wellbeing and welfare.

The Force are asking anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to get in touch via the 101-number, quoting ref 30797.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Have you seen Anthony?

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

HartlepoolPoliceCleveland Police