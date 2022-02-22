Cleveland Police are keen to locate missing Anthony Keenan, 42 from Hartlepool.

Officers say they don’t have a description of Anthony’s clothing but there are concerns for his wellbeing and welfare.

The Force are asking anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is to get in touch via the 101-number, quoting ref 30797.

Have you seen Anthony?

