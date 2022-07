Cleveland Police have launched an urgent appeal to find 44-year-old John Allison in the Hartlepool area as officers grow increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The Force says John is around 6ft tall and asks anyone who may have seen him, or may know of his whereabouts, to contact Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting number 115698.