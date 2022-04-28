Police looking for missing Hartlepool teenager last seen on Wednesday morning

Cleveland Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of a Hartlepool teenager last seen on Wednesday morning (April 27) to contact them “as a matter of urgency”.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 12:18 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:41 pm

Officers are appealing to trace the missing 16-year-old girl, identified only as Leah, from Hartlepool.

Police say she was last seen in the Hartlepool Town Centre area at around 8.55am on Wednesday, April 27.

Cleveland Police said: “Leah was last seen wearing orange trainers, grey joggers/leggings, a grey hoodie and a grey shell suit type jacket.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Leah was last seen on Wednesday morning.

“Leah is described as a white female, around 5 feet 4 inches tall with blue eyes and a pale complexion. Leah often wears her hair in a long straight ponytail.

“Officers would ask anyone who may have seen her, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 070371.”

Read More

Read More
'We have big plans to transform Hartlepool’s town centre'
PoliceCleveland PoliceHartlepool