Police looking for missing Hartlepool teenager last seen on Wednesday morning

Officers are appealing to trace the missing 16-year-old girl, identified only as Leah, from Hartlepool.
Police say she was last seen in the Hartlepool Town Centre area at around 8.55am on Wednesday, April 27.
Cleveland Police said: “Leah was last seen wearing orange trainers, grey joggers/leggings, a grey hoodie and a grey shell suit type jacket.
“Leah is described as a white female, around 5 feet 4 inches tall with blue eyes and a pale complexion. Leah often wears her hair in a long straight ponytail.
“Officers would ask anyone who may have seen her, or anyone who may know of her whereabouts, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 070371.”