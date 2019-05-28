Police officer praised for hard work that helps see sex offender jailed for 32 years

A CID officer who helped put a paedophile behind bars for 32 years has been rewarded for her investigative work.

Pc Andrea Wearmouth, who is based with Peterlee CID, helped secure the County Durham man’s conviction earlier this year after be was put before a court for sexually abusing children.

Pc Brendan Jackson and Pc Beth Holmes with Durham Constabulary's Deputy Chief Constable Jo Farrell following their Wow Award presentation.

She was among 20 Durham Constabulary officers and staff praised by Deputy Chief Constable Jo Farrell highlighted the Durham Difference Awards, which has seen them recognised for going the extra mile.

The Wow Awards were presented at the force’s headquarters in Durham after people were nominated by the public and colleagues for making a positive difference to other people’s lives.

Pc Wearmouth’s nomination said: “She is an outstanding woman who has just supported me through one of the worst years of my life.

“I don’t think I would have been able to see the case through if it had not been for her; she has put so much work into my case and was always there as I needed her.”

She is an outstanding woman who has just supported me through one of the worst years of my life. Award nomination

Also among those presented with a title was Police Community Support Officer Lauren Field after she helped an elderly woman who needed hospital treatment after falling in the street one evening.

The woman had been on her way to ask a friend for help with a smoke alarm so after a visit to urgent care, PCSO Field took her home and promptly put up the alarm up.

PCs Brendan Jackson and Beth Holmes were recognised for going the extra mile after a woman called for help when she became concerned for the welfare of her father.

Their nomination said: “Not only did Brendan and Beth get me into the house, the demonstrated huge compassion and also replaced the lock they’d drilled out.”

Dep Ch Con Jo Farrell said: “On one hand we have the case of a man getting 32 years in prison because of the work we have done and a lady praising the invaluable support we have given.

“Equally we have a lady who has locked herself out and needs access urgently to check on the welfare of her dad.

“I am fairly confident that other places would say they don’t respond to these types of situations but that is not us.

“That is the Durham Difference.

“It is not just the empathy that we show.

“When people ring here they know we will go that extra mile and give them the care they need.

“Trust me, the Durham Difference does exist.”