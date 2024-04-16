Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Leon Clarkson, 14, was last seen in McDonald’s, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, at 1.50pm last Monday, 8th April, but he hasn’t returned to his home address.

“He’s believed to still be in Hartlepool and is described as white, 5ft tall and of slim build with dark brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was wearing black and green bottoms and a black coat but he could have changed his clothing in the meantime.

Missing Hartlepool schoolboy Leon Clarkson.

“We’d urge anyone who has seen Leon or who knows his current whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 063511.”