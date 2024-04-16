Police plea to trace Hartlepool schoolboy Leon Clarkson after he disappeared more than a week ago

Police have issued a plea for help in tracing a schoolboy who has been missing from home for more than a week.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Apr 2024, 13:03 BST
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Leon Clarkson, 14, was last seen in McDonald’s, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool, at 1.50pm last Monday, 8th April, but he hasn’t returned to his home address.

“He’s believed to still be in Hartlepool and is described as white, 5ft tall and of slim build with dark brown hair.

"He was wearing black and green bottoms and a black coat but he could have changed his clothing in the meantime.

Missing Hartlepool schoolboy Leon Clarkson.Missing Hartlepool schoolboy Leon Clarkson.
“We’d urge anyone who has seen Leon or who knows his current whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 063511.”

