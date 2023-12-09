Police plea to trace missing Hartlepool woman Susan Appleyard
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday night: “Police are urgently appealing to trace Susan Appleyard, aged 47, who is missing from the Hartlepool area.
“Susan was last seen around 3pm today, Friday 8th December, near Park View Road, in Hartlepool, and it is believed that she may have travelled towards Seaton Carew.
“She is described as a white female, 5ft 4in tall, with dark, mid-length hair, slim build, wearing green clothing and possibly a knee-length black coat.
“Anyone with information regarding Susan’s whereabouts or anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact Cleveland Police urgently on 101, quoting reference number 241025.”