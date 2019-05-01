Police send out thanks after missing man is found

Police who launched a search for a man who went missing have confirmed he has been traced.

Michael Errington, from the Darlington area, went missing on Saturday, April 27, leading Durham Constabulary to issue an appeal to find him.

The force said he had traveled to Edinburgh by train after it had first brought in the support of Northumbria Police as he has links to its area.

Durham Constabulary has confirmed the 51-year-old was found in Edinburgh yesterday afternoon.

A spokeswoman added: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."