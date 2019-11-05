Police Community Support Officers across East Durham have been using the ebikes.

Neighbourhood teams across Seaham and Easington, as well as Peterlee, have been given the cycles, which have a battery-powered motor to help them along.

They can reach up to 15mph and have already been used during large events, such as firework displays, as well as cover greater ground in comparison to foot patrol.

The project is being run as a pilot, which also covers Chester-le-Street.

The bikes have been used to make checks on the housing estates of Peterlee.

Inspector Rachel Stockdale, who leads the Seaham and Easington team, said: “The idea behind them is that they are more accessible and it’s that hybrid between having an officer on the beat and modern-day policing.

“We’re able to engage with the community and also respond to jobs quickly.

“The pilot will look at the impact it has on confidence people have in us across the coast.”

The bikes have been bought with the support of Durham County Council’s East Durham Area Partnership and Seaham Town Council.

The bikes have been used to patrol the woodlands around Peterlee.

Police Community Support Officer Carole Hutton added: “When I’ve been out on one, people love it, they can see you and will stop and talk, when they can;t when you’re out in the car.

“They also help you get to places you wouldn’t otherwise and they’ve also been really good when you’re checking the parks and reports of kids gathering.”