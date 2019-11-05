Police to use powered pedal cycles to cover more ground on their beat
Bobbies on the beat have been given extra powers in the form of new ebikes to cover their patch.
Neighbourhood teams across Seaham and Easington, as well as Peterlee, have been given the cycles, which have a battery-powered motor to help them along.
They can reach up to 15mph and have already been used during large events, such as firework displays, as well as cover greater ground in comparison to foot patrol.
The project is being run as a pilot, which also covers Chester-le-Street.
Inspector Rachel Stockdale, who leads the Seaham and Easington team, said: “The idea behind them is that they are more accessible and it’s that hybrid between having an officer on the beat and modern-day policing.
“We’re able to engage with the community and also respond to jobs quickly.
“The pilot will look at the impact it has on confidence people have in us across the coast.”
The bikes have been bought with the support of Durham County Council’s East Durham Area Partnership and Seaham Town Council.
Police Community Support Officer Carole Hutton added: “When I’ve been out on one, people love it, they can see you and will stop and talk, when they can;t when you’re out in the car.
“They also help you get to places you wouldn’t otherwise and they’ve also been really good when you’re checking the parks and reports of kids gathering.”
In Peterlee, the bikes, which join others without the power pack, have been used to check Castle Eden Dene with the permission of Natural England, which manages the nature reserves, and in Horden.