Prom season is near: 17 retro photos of Hartlepool school leavers enjoying their prom night in 2010

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:29 BST
Prom season is just around the corner, and scores of pupils are already gearing up for their big night.

Here then, is a flashback to prom scenes of 2010.

English Martyrs had their 2010 school prom at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield.

1. The English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College

English Martyrs had their 2010 school prom at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield. Photo: Frank Reid

These pupils travelled to prom in style as they hopped on board a vintage coach.

2. High Tunstall

These pupils travelled to prom in style as they hopped on board a vintage coach. Photo: TC

Wellfield School pupils arrived in style to their prom at Hardwick Hall in 2010.

3. Wellfield School

Wellfield School pupils arrived in style to their prom at Hardwick Hall in 2010. Photo: TC

Pupils enjoyed a seaside prom at the Staincliffe Hotel back in 2010.

4. St Hild's

Pupils enjoyed a seaside prom at the Staincliffe Hotel back in 2010. Photo: Frank Reid

