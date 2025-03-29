Public to have their say on £16.4m plans to regenerate Hartlepool's Church Street area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The public can soon have their say on multi-million-pound plans to regenerate Hartlepool’s Church Street and its surrounding area.

In 2023 it was confirmed Hartlepool would be awarded £16.4m in Levelling Up funding from the Government with the project centred on "catalysing" the town's screen industries sector.

The production village will be based around the Church Street, Lynn Street and Whitby Street area and look to build on the success of the nearby Northern Film and TV Studios.

The latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council's economic growth and regeneration committee heard how the project – which is expected to create around 100 jobs – is "on track and progressing well”.

An artist's impression on how Church Street could look once the £16.4m regeneration of the area is complete.

A public consultation is now set to be launched next month.

It will aim to gain the views of residents, businesses and partners about the development ahead of a planning application being submitted outlining all the proposed changes in May.

The planning process is expected to take around 16 weeks and the council would then, subject to approval, look to appoint a partner to oversee construction.

Work would provisionally start in early 2026 and be completed in 2027.

The derelict Shades building, in Church Street, forms part of the £16.4m regeneration plans.

Paul Taylor, the council’s strategic development and sustainability manager, said: "One of the biggest challenges with a capital scheme of this scale is you’re always going to get quite a lengthy period where nothing visible is happening."

He added they have had to do "238 separate pieces of work" since September, carrying out various surveys and assessments, and they are now at the "very, very beginning of really intensive consultation" to help shape the project.

The meeting heard the production village will incorporate refurbishments to the likes of the derelict Shades bar, 10-14 Church Street, the Victoria Buildings and the former Vault pub along with new public realm works.

It will also include the demolition of the Corporation Club and Diamond Car Wash, in Whitby Street, which were recently approved.

The former Corporation Club and Diamond Car Wash, in Whitby Street, are among the buildings facing demolition as part of the £16.4m regeneration of the Church Street area.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, committee chair, said the project provides a "massive opportunity" for Hartlepool.

She added: "It’s everybody who makes the sets, you’ve got artists, you’ve got joiners, you’ve got electricians. We need to have that hospitality offer there.

“Everything is all linking together, we’re driving the town forward.”

Further details of the public consultation process will be announced shortly.