The life of a much-loved man who was stabbed to death will be celebrated at a charity night in his hometown of Hartlepool.

Michael Dale, 46, known as Mick, a talented tattooist and punk fan, was found dead at his home in Lancashire where he had lived for almost 30 years last month.

Mick with stepdaughter Chantelle and brother Graham

His death is being treated as murder and a 37-year-old man is set to face trial later this year.

Mick’s family are holding a fundraising night at Rovers Rugby Club, West View Road, on Saturday, September 14.

Featuring three top bands, it will raise money for Mick’s three children after his sudden and tragic loss and pay for his funeral.

It is being organised by Mick’s brother Graham and Graham’s wife Christine Walker-Dale.

Graham said: “We are trying to stay upbeat and not let the circumstances of Mick’s death pull us down because he wouldn’t have wanted that.

“We are trying to celebrate his life with this event but at the same time we want to raise awareness of the damage that knife crime can cause.”

Mick’s funeral was held on Friday, June 7, at Accrington where it was standing room only as people turned out in force to say goodbye.

Guests had been encouraged to wear colourful clothing which included bright checks, someone in a pink suit and Bermuda shorts.

Christine said: “There was people dancing in the seats and celebrating his life. It was a brilliant turnout.”

Mick grew up in Hartlepool, where his parents still live, and went to Owton Manor Primary then Manor Comprehensive schools.

He moved to Lancashire when he was 18 to follow big brother Graham and lived in the town of Haslingden where he ran the Ink Spot Tattoo Studio.

Mick leaves two daughters, aged 13 and 11, as well as a five-year-old son and two step-children.

An online fundraising page towards Mick’s funeral raised over £1,500.

The Hartlepool fundraising night will see performances by several bands. It starts at 4pm and entry is £3 on the door.

Any local businesses who can help with raffle and tombola prizes can contact Christine on 07576 478242.