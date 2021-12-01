Bedtime stories at St. Aidan's School: Teacher Louise Liversidge with pupils Che Dawson and Ellie Pinder.

Pupils in Reception and Key Stage 1 at St Aidan’s Primary School returned to the classroom after home time on Tuesday, November 30, for a special occasion.

The youngsters dressed in their pyjamas and gathered around the Christmas tree with their teddies and blankets to listen as their teachers read some favourite stories.

Teacher Kirsty Lightowler has said the Bedtime Stories event, which has been going for over eight years, has become a “tradition” for the school.

Bedtime stories at St. Aidan's school: Olivia Thorpe, Ivy Watts and Joshua Duru (left to right).

Mrs Lightowler explained: “It’s an event that we do every year at Christmas time.

"It’s kind of a tradition at our school.

"I think the children expect it now. A lot of the older brothers and sisters have been doing it, our previous pupils.

“It’s to enjoy some Christmas bedtime stories.

"We want to promote reading with our children, but we also want them to enjoy reading, we want them to develop a love of reading.

"Hopefully they’ll read at home with their family members as well, they’ll take that back into their homes, they’ll really want to enjoy that special time with their families at home.”

She continued: "Even though we want our children to enjoy reading themselves, it’s also just a special time to share as well and enjoy a story.”

Key Stage 2 pupils also got to experience the magic of reading the following day, December 1, with The Grinch being one of the most loved Christmas stories among the youngsters.

Mrs Lightowler has added that the tradition is popular not only among the youngsters, but also with staff, who turn up in their pyjamas as well.

She said: "It’s absolutely lovely. All of the staff wear their Christmas pyjamas and they really look forward to the event.

"It’s just so lovely to see all of the children enjoying these stories and then again, hopefully, doing this at home and enjoying them at home with their family members as well.

"It’s kind of taking reading back into the community as well and spreading the joy of it.”

