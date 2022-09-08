Queen Elizabeth II: Great North Run to go ahead and weekend football cancelled as nation grieves for Queen

The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8 following an earlier update about concerns for her health.

Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.

It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

Tributes are being paid to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, who died at the age of 96. Pictures: PA.

In the North East, the iconic Great North Run half marathon has been confirmed as going ahead this Sunday (September 11). The 13.1-mile route runs between Newcastle and South Shields, raising thousands for charity.

Other events due to take place throughout the Great Run weekend have been postponed, as have Premier League and EFL fixtures across the coming days.

Elsewhere, BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday as families across the country await further details of what will happen next.

Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.

A message left on flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA.

In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.

The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve.

Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.

He’s expected to address the nation on television on Friday.

Her Majesty the Queen is Britain's longest-serving Monarch, with an extraordinary reign of more than 70 years. Picture: Andrew Matthews/AFP via Getty Images.