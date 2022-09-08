Queen Elizabeth II: Great North Run to go ahead and weekend football cancelled as nation grieves for Queen
The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8 following an earlier update about concerns for her health.
Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.
In the North East, the iconic Great North Run half marathon has been confirmed as going ahead this Sunday (September 11). The 13.1-mile route runs between Newcastle and South Shields, raising thousands for charity.
Other events due to take place throughout the Great Run weekend have been postponed, as have Premier League and EFL fixtures across the coming days.
Elsewhere, BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday as families across the country await further details of what will happen next.
Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve.
Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.
He’s expected to address the nation on television on Friday.
You can read tributes following the Queen’s passing and updates on what happens next below.
Queen Elizabeth II: Period of national mourning following Queen’s death at 96
Key Events
- King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as news of her death was confirmed.
- A 10-day period of national mourning has begun following the Queen’s death.
- Tributes are being paid to Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who ruled for more than 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II: Thank you, Ma’am, for your lifetime of service to us all.
Tributes are continuing to the duty and dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Her accession to the throne came when she was just 25 - and for more than 70 years since, she has given her everything to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
We are now in a period of national mourning, with more details to become clear and many updates to follow in the coming days. We will keep you informed of the key information as it becomes available.
To Our Queen and the Royal Family; our thoughts are with you at this time of sadness. Her son Charles - now to be King Charles III - is our new monarch.
‘Britain’s backbone - North East reacts to sad death of Queen
We have been speaking to members of the Wearside and South Tyneside communities this morning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Here’s what you had to say - thank you to everyone who took the time to speak with us.
Sunderland woman's memories of meeting Her Majesty
Lois Chapman, now 26, was chosen to hand a posy of flowers to Her Majesty at the Stadium Metro station in Sunderland in 2009.
It was a huge experience for Lois who was only 13 at the time and it has stayed in her mind ever since. She said: “I was quite emotional when I heard she had died. It took me all the way back to that day.
Flags at half mast as Sunderland pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have been paid across the country and the world – including here on Wearside.
The Union Flag outside City Hall and the Flag of St George on top of Sunderland Minster have both been at half mast today, Friday, September 9.
Boris Johnson speaks about Queen Elizabeth II
Former prime minister Boris Johnson told the Commons he “choked up” when he was asked to record a tribute to the Queen by the BBC.
He said: “A few months ago the BBC came to see me to talk about Her Majesty the Queen, and we sat down, the cameras started rolling, and they requested that I should talk about her in the past tense.
“I am afraid I simply choked up and I couldn’t go on. I am really not easily moved to tears, but I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away.
“I know that today there are countless people in this country and around the world who have experienced the same sudden unexpected emotion.”
King Charles III boards flight to London
King Charles III at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London with the Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. In a statement on Friday lunchtime, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday, September 1, in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.
Picture: PA.
The King will be proclaimed on Saturday, Palace confirms
‘She lived alongside us'
The Queen did not simply “reign over us”, she lived “alongside us”, Sir Keir Starmer said on Friday.
Paying tribute to the Queen in the Commons, the Labour leader said: “All our thoughts are with her beloved family, our Royal Family, at this moment of profound grief.
“This is a deep and private loss for them, yet it’s one we all share because Queen Elizabeth created a special, personal relationship with us all.
“That relationship was built on the attributes that defined her reign: her total commitment to service and duty, a deep devotion to the country, the Commonwealth, and the people she loved. In return for that, we loved her.”
Sir Keir added: “And it is because of that great shared love that we grieve today. For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our Queen was at the heart of this nation’s life.
“She did not simply reign over us, she lived alongside us, she shared in our hopes and our fears, our joy, and our pain. Our good times and our bad.”
‘We need that courage now'
Prime Minister Liz Truss said Queen Elizabeth II “reinvented monarchy for the modern age” as she spoke in the Commons at Friday lunchtime.
“Her late Majesty’s image is an icon for what Britain stands for as a nation, on our coins, on our stamps, and in portraits around the world. Her legacy will endure through the countless people she met, the global history she witnessed, and the lives that she touched.
“She was loved and admired by people across the United Kingdom and across the world. One of the reasons for that affection was her sheer humanity. She reinvented monarchy for the modern age.
“She was a champion of freedom and democracy around the world. She was dignified but not distant. She was willing to have fun.”
She added: “During her first televised Christmas message in 1957 she said: ‘today we need a special kind of courage so we can show the world that we are not afraid of the future’. We need that courage now.”
Runners informed that Great North Run will go ahead between Newcastle and South Shields
Issuing a statement on Friday, September 9, the Great Run Company confirmed a number of changes to the weekend’s planned events following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – but said that the main half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields will run as normal.