Queen Elizabeth II: Nation in mourning as Her Majesty the Queen dies aged 96 - updates as tributes flood in
A period of national mourning has begun following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8.
Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
For the 70 years of her reign, she’s been an anchor and focus for so many people during periods of change and unrest.
Her accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
But the milestone was recognised without her “strength and stay” Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. He passed away in April 2021, two months shy of his 100th birthday.
The royal couple were married for more than 70 years.
This week, the Queen welcomed the United Kingdom’s 15th Prime Minister of her reign – Liz Truss – to form a Government in her name. Her first Prime Minister was Winston Churchill.
As tributes are paid, we will be bringing you updates throughout the evening. May she rest in peace.
Last updated: Thursday, 08 September, 2022, 20:02
Key Events
- A statement said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
- A period of national mourning has begun following the Queen’s death, announced at 6.30pm on Thursday.
- Tributes are being paid to Britain’s longest-serving Monarch.
Thank you, Your Majesty
The announcement on the gates of Buckingham Palace
Officials have displayed a plaque announcing the Queen’s death on the gates outside Buckingham Palace.
It reads: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
“The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Police officers are attempting to move the crowd back, but a huge scrum has formed at the front of the royal residence.
The view at Buckingham Palace
The Union Jack above Buckingham Palace flies at half mast following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA.
Respects paid across the North East and beyond
Northumberland County Council is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. Flags will be lowered to half-mast as a mark of respect, and details of where residents can pay their respects in books of condolence will be shared in the coming days.
New titles for William and Kate confirmed
Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate and William will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.
‘May she rest in peace'
Jeremy Corbyn, who as Labour Party leader was Leader of the Opposition between 2015 to 2020, tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Queen’s family as they come to terms with their personal loss, as well as those here and around the world who will mourn her death.
“I enjoyed discussing our families, gardens and jam-making with her.
“May she rest in peace.”
His Majesty the King makes a statement
A tribute from Sunderland
‘A rock of strength for our nation'
Former PM David Cameron said “there are no words that can adequately express the sense of loss our nation will feel” after the Queen’s death.
In a statement posted on Twitter, he said the Queen had been “a rock of strength for our nation and the Commonwealth”.
“There can simply be no finer example of dignified public duty and unstinting service, and we all owe our sincere gratitude for her continued devotion, living every day by the pledge she made on her 21st birthday. Her dedication to our country has been incomparable and, as such, she leaves an enduring legacy.”
He added he was “very proud” to have served as the Queen’s twelfth prime minister, adding it was a “privilege” to call on her “sage advice and wise counsel”.
Mr Cameron also paid tribute to her record in foreign and domestic affairs, adding: “My thoughts and prayers are with the King and the royal family at this time of great sadness.
“The country has lost a devoted public servant; and the royal family has lost a much-loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.”
Floral tributes at Windsor Castle
Mourners gather laying flowers outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. There are hundreds of people paying their respects outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening. Picture: PA.