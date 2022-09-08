Queen Elizabeth II: Period of royal mourning confirmed as nation grieves for Queen - live updates
The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8 following an earlier update about concerns for her health.
Her Majesty the Queen has ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.
BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday as families across the country await further details of what will happen next.
Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (George VI), with a coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve.
Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.
Paying tribute to his mother, he said: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
He’s expected to address the nation on television on Friday.
You can read tributes following the Queen’s passing and updates on what happens next below.
Queen Elizabeth II: Period of national mourning following Queen’s death at 96
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 10:15
Key Events
- King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as news of her death was confirmed.
- A 10-day period of national mourning has begun following the Queen’s death.
- Tributes are being paid to Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who ruled for more than 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II: Thank you, Ma’am, for your lifetime of service to us all.
Tributes have been paid en masse to the duty and dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. Her accession to the throne came when she was just 25 - and for more than 70 years since, she has given her everything to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
We are now in a period of national mourning, with more details to become clear and many updates to follow in the coming days. We will keep you informed of the key information as it becomes available.
To Our Queen and the Royal Family; our thoughts are with you at this time of sadness. Her son Charles - now to be King Charles III - is our new monarch.
‘Forever Our Queen’
A message left on flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: PA.
Royal Mail says all stamps featuring the Queen remain valid for use.
“Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.
“These include definitive stamps – regular ‘everyday’ stamps – and special stamps.
“As previously announced, following the introduction of barcodes to everyday stamps, these stamps remain valid until the end of January 2023. Full details of our Swap Out programme can be found at www.royalmail.com/sending/barcoded-stamps.
“All special stamps that have already been announced will be issued, although the launch dates of some may change.
“In line with past practice, following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged. Post boxes already in production or being prepared for installation, will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.
“No further announcements on stamps will be made before the funeral, and then only at the appropriate time, after consultation with Buckingham Palace.”
Details of the Queen’s funeral and other forthcoming ceremonial and commemorative events will be announced “in due course”, the Cabinet Office said.
The department also warned of crowding and delays on some public transport as people seek to pay their respects.
It said: “We recognise that many people will travel to Buckingham Palace and other royal residences as a mark of their respect.
“We expect large crowds, which can pose risks to public safety. Those who do travel are asked to follow any instructions given to them by stewards and the police. We expect significant crowding and delays on some public transport. The public should check ahead and plan accordingly.
“As you would expect, a number of organisations will now be making practical preparations including contingency planning for the state funeral and related events. Access to some areas, especially in central London, will be restricted, with road closures and diversions that will cause delays to vehicles and pedestrians.
“Those who wish to lay floral tributes near royal residences in London, Windsor, Edinburgh, Balmoral and Sandringham are asked to do so only in designated areas, as directed by stewards. Further details will be made available shortly.”
The head of the South Shields firm which manufactured some of the Queen’s favourite cloths has paid tribute on social media.
Her Majesty was often photographed wearing one of J Barbour and Sons’ iconic jackets and the firm held warrants from the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales - now King Charles III - who visited the factory just last year.
Dame Margaret Barbour used the firm’s offical Twitter feed to send her condolences.
Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.
But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.
– Friday, September 9 - what we can expect to see
– The King and Queen to return to London – Charles and Camilla stayed at Balmoral overnight on Thursday, but return to London on Friday.
– 12pm: Church bells expected to ring across the country in commemoration of the Queen.
– 12pm: Tributes to the Queen will be paid by MPs in the House of Commons, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle.
– 1pm: Gun salutes – one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in London’s Hyde Park and at other stations.
– Audience with the PM – despite his grief, duty calls for new sovereign Charles who will have his first audience as monarch with Prime Minister Liz Truss this afternoon.
– Confirming funeral plans – Charles is likely to meet the Earl Marshal – the Duke of Norfolk – who is in charge of the accession and the Queen’s funeral, to approve the carefully choreographed schedule for the coming days.
– Court mourning – A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which is to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
– National mourning – The Government will confirm the length of national mourning, which is likely to be around 12 days, from now up to the day after the Queen’s funeral. They will also announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.
– 6pm: The King will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.
– Service at St Paul’s Cathedral – The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.
A service of prayer and reflection on the death of the Queen will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral at 6pm.
The Prime Minister and Lord Mayor of London are expected to attend the service which will be broadcast on the BBC.
The audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.
MP Emma Lewell-Buck has paid tribute to the Queen via social media.
The Member for South Shields described Her Majesty’s passing as ‘a profound loss for our nation’ on her Twitter feed.
Buckingham Palace has announced that Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,
Royal residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral, including the Queen’s Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, as well as the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh.
Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, the Queen’s private estates, will also close for this period, as will Hillsborough Castle, the sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland.
There will be no physical books of condolence at the royal residences.
An online book of condolence is available on the royal website.
BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death.
The broadcaster is airing rolling news coverage on Friday with a BBC News Special filling regular TV slots in between BBC News at One and BBC News at Six.
Programmes including EastEnders, Homes Under The Hammer, Bargain Hunt, and Doctors have moved from their usual channel and will air on BBC Two throughout the day.
Similarly, the new BBC Two programming schedule includes the additions of Animal Park, Best Bakes Ever, Money For Nothing, Garden Rescue and The Bidding Room.
Alexander Armstrong’s quiz show Pointless will also appear on the BBC Two schedule at 5.15pm before Garden Rescue, which also moved channels on Friday.
On Thursday, BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39pm to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for the Queen’s health.
Six hours later, after an image of the flag at Buckingham Palace was shown at half mast, presenter Huw Edwards told viewers: “A few moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”
Edwards then read out the statement from the Palace while dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.
Following the death of the Queen, ITV also made scheduling changes.
The broadcaster showed continuous news coverage through the night which looked back at the Queen’s life and her reign, including her decades of service to the country.
Good Morning Britain, hosted by Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, airs until 9am on Friday.
Reid said: “It is quite a moment, we knew this moment was coming and yet it is still a shock. Only those over 70 years old have known any other monarch and now we will all know another one.
“The longest reign of any monarch, the most constant presence in all of our lives, she was the steady presence as Queen while everything else changed over the decades.
“Dignified, dutiful, devoted to our country, to the commonwealth, to her family, and to a life of service which has been both reassuring, comforting, but also inspiring.
“I was reflecting yesterday, we knew that she couldn’t be immortal and yet I think we all hoped she might be. It is quite a moment, I think it will take time for it to sink in.”
It is followed by an extended ITV News special programme which will be presented by Mary Nightingale and Tom Bradby throughout the day.
The pair will be joined by special guests reflecting on the Queen’s “majesty and legacy”, ITV have said.
Correspondents stationed across the nation will share public reactions from locations including Canada Gate, Balmoral and Cardiff, as well as across the Commonwealth nations including Canada, Australia and Antigua.
Another programme airing at 8.30pm called Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign, will be presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, followed by an extended hour-long ITV News At Ten bulletin presented by Julie Etchingham.
All TV anchors across channels were dressed in black on Friday as a mark of respect.
Big TV launches next week include the return of the Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 on September 13 and the return of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One on September 17, but it is not yet known if their scheduling will be affected.