Queues form outside Hartlepool vaccine and booster clinic to combat Omicron strain
Queues formed early outside the latest Hartlepool vaccine and booster clinic as people looked for protection against Covid-19 and its Omicron strain.
People waited outside Hartlepool’s Victoria Medical Centre before the start of the 10am-7pm Tuesday clinic.
It is one of five planned at the centre by its controlling McKenzie Group Practice.
The group practice, however, stresses that the walk-in clinics are restricted to its registered primary care patients.
It also states: “Please do not contact the surgery to book an appointment. Our clinics will be walk-in only.”
The other Victoria Medical Centre clinics take place on Thursday, December 16, from noon-7pm, Monday, December 20, from 8am-8pm, Tuesday, December 21, from 8.30am-7pm and Wednesday, December 22, from 8am-8pm.
Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre car park will host three walk-in clinics for everyone on Saturday, December 18, from 9am-5pm and on Wednesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 29, from 9am-6pm.
Each will be offering first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AZ plus Covid boosters.