Queues form outside Hartlepool vaccine and booster clinic to combat Omicron strain

People waited outside Hartlepool’s Victoria Medical Centre before the start of the 10am-7pm Tuesday clinic.

It is one of five planned at the centre by its controlling McKenzie Group Practice.

The group practice, however, stresses that the walk-in clinics are restricted to its registered primary care patients.

Queues of people outside Victoria Medical Centre on Wednesday morning.

It also states: “Please do not contact the surgery to book an appointment. Our clinics will be walk-in only.”

The other Victoria Medical Centre clinics take place on Thursday, December 16, from noon-7pm, Monday, December 20, from 8am-8pm, Tuesday, December 21, from 8.30am-7pm and Wednesday, December 22, from 8am-8pm.

Each will be offering first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AZ plus Covid boosters.

