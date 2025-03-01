Gone but not forgotten, some of Hartlepool's former bars and pubs that have now closed.Gone but not forgotten, some of Hartlepool's former bars and pubs that have now closed.
Raising a glass to 15 more Hartlepool bars and pubs that are no longer around

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Mar 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 16:42 BST
In November we took a nostalgic trip down memory lane to remember 21 Hartlepool bars and pubs that are no longer open.

It proved so popular, we are back with 15 more watering holes that may spark fond memories for lots of you.

Some have changed their names but are still serving customers, while others have gone for good.

How many do you remember visiting and which were your favourites?

Church Street has seen many pubs come and go in the last 20 or so years, including The Office, pictured in 2004.

1. The Office

Church Street has seen many pubs come and go in the last 20 or so years, including The Office, pictured in 2004. Photo: SH

Formerly, the Grange Hotel (left) on Victoria Road, the building was Huxters bar for a number of years in the Nineties. Today it is still a popular place for people enjoying a night out as Loons.

2. Huxters

Formerly, the Grange Hotel (left) on Victoria Road, the building was Huxters bar for a number of years in the Nineties. Today it is still a popular place for people enjoying a night out as Loons. Photo: Mail

Cactus Jacks on Victoria Road. More recently it has changed its name to Bar One.

3. Cactus Jacks

Cactus Jacks on Victoria Road. More recently it has changed its name to Bar One. Photo: FLR

Legendary Hartlepool DJ and licensee George Stuart pictured in 2008 when he ran the New Alma pub in Whitby Street.

4. The New Alma

Legendary Hartlepool DJ and licensee George Stuart pictured in 2008 when he ran the New Alma pub in Whitby Street. Photo: LH

