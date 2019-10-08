Rare signed The Jam album up for grabs at Hartlepool charity music event
Music fans can win a rare album signed by all three members of The Jam and help raise money for two worthwhile causes at an upcoming event.
Hartlepool DJ David Halcrow, his wife Tracey and Hartlepool March of the Mods organiser Kev McGuire are staging a day of music and fundraising at the Corporation Sports and Social Club in Whitby Street.
It takes place on Saturday, November 2, from 2pm until late and will feature a mix of top local live bands, DJ sets, food and raffles.
The main raffle prize is a rare three record vinyl album by The Jam autographed by Paul Weller, Rick Buckler and Bruce Foxton.
The day is raising money for the Chemotherapy Unit at the University Hospital of Hartlepool and 12-year-old Grace Measor from Seaton Carew who has been undergoing treatment for leukaemia.
David and Tracey chose the chemotherapy unit as it treated their daughter Carlie for breast cancer following her diagnosis in January 2018.
They said: “Cancer has affected our family in a big way over the last couple of years.
“Carlie had six cycles of chemotherapy and then two lots of surgery, then radiotherapy.
“Hartlepool chemo day unit were fantastic and we just want to give a little back in appreciation.”
Kev suggested Grace Measor as another beneficiary of the event after raising money for her at this year’s March of the Mods event.
“It is basically all about helping local people,” added David.
Bands set to perform will be The Thieves, Dig The Old Breed, The Belle Vue 2, acoustic performer Jason Harrison and sets by DJs Mick Hanley and Mick Corr.
Between them they will play the best of Motown, 60s, Ska, Soul, 80s, Indie, Northern Soul, Mod, Britpop, 2-Tone, Reggae, 90s, the Noughties and the very best of today’s modern classics.
Kev has provided the album signed by The Jam who he knows. Only 2,000 copies of it were made and being signed makes it even rarer.
Entry to the event is £5 and tickets are available through PayPal at alkie692001 and from David on 07875401814.
Tickets for the raffle are separate and are also £5 available from David and Kevin on 07975 898756.