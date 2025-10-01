Westlands is currently on the market for £1.5m and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Elwick Road
This grand Victorian manor house is situated on a generous two acre plot and has living accommodation across four floors. Photo: Rightmove
2. Secluded location
A grand driveway leads through to the main grounds and house, with life-sized period stone figures marking the end of woodland. Photo: Rightmove
3. Entrance
The main entrance to this house boasts a decorative stone archway with stained glass windows and turrets. Photo: Rightmove
4. Hallway
This spacious hallway has an oak spindle staircase that leads into a galleried balcony above. It also has high ceilings and oak panelling. Photo: Rightmove