Take a look inside this grand Victorian manor house in the West Park area of town.

‘Real sense of grandeur’: £1.5m Hartlepool mansion built in 1900 hits the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Oct 2025, 15:40 BST
This Hartlepool home has seven bedrooms, two bathrooms and two acres of land in its secluded plot on Elwick Road at West Park.

Westlands is currently on the market for £1.5m and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This grand Victorian manor house is situated on a generous two acre plot and has living accommodation across four floors.

1. Elwick Road

This grand Victorian manor house is situated on a generous two acre plot and has living accommodation across four floors. Photo: Rightmove

A grand driveway leads through to the main grounds and house, with life-sized period stone figures marking the end of woodland.

2. Secluded location

A grand driveway leads through to the main grounds and house, with life-sized period stone figures marking the end of woodland. Photo: Rightmove

The main entrance to this house boasts a decorative stone archway with stained glass windows and turrets.

3. Entrance

The main entrance to this house boasts a decorative stone archway with stained glass windows and turrets. Photo: Rightmove

This spacious hallway has an oak spindle staircase that leads into a galleried balcony above. It also has high ceilings and oak panelling.

4. Hallway

This spacious hallway has an oak spindle staircase that leads into a galleried balcony above. It also has high ceilings and oak panelling. Photo: Rightmove

