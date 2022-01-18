Reality TV star Kelly Waite begins work on first feature length documentary as she shares Netflix hopes

The film, which is set to be no less than 60 minutes long, will be based on events in Kelly Waite’s life and the reality star has said she hopes it will inspire people to make a stand against bullies and help in their community.

It will be Kelly’s third film after The Voice Within and Trapalation 19, which explored mental health and OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder).

The new project, which doesn’t have a title yet, will be autobiographical and will focus on overcoming bullying and harassment.

Kelly is hoping the upcoming documentary will be distributed on Netflix.

Kelly, 41, has revealed that she was bullied for a number of years after she participated in beauty pageants in the late 2000s and appeared on Channel 4’s Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners.

She has described being “heckled” in the street and has said her car and property were also damaged.

“It was just horrendous,” said Kelly.

"It’s been an absolute, massive struggle and just for a young single woman to have handled this on her own, I just think it’s an extraordinary journey, especially with my mental and physical health on top of that.“

Kelly's first two films looked into mental health and OCD.

She continued: "I just hope that by seeing it, it might give them the courage to stand up if they are in similar situations.

"There have been times when I have been afraid to speak out, when I’ve hid things for a long time or didn’t stand up for myself when I should’ve, out of fear.

"But then it just got to point when I had to do that and not just for myself, but for others.

"No good comes from not standing up for yourself.”

Work on the film will start in the spring and Kelly has said she is determined to complete the documentary by the end of the year.

It will feature actors reenacting events at the time, with Kelly narrating the story.

She said: “I am hoping that the documentary will get distributed on Netflix. ”

Kelly, from Trimdon, added: “I’m going to dedicate the whole year to it.”

