Remembering popular Hartlepool darts player in open event for town food bank

Darts players will line up at the oche this weekend for a competition in memory of a popular Hartlepool player.

The Mick Hornsey Memorial Darts Open will see male and female players battle it out at The Victoria Arms, on the Headland, on Saturday.

It is in memory of well-known Hartlepool darts player Mick Hornsey who represented Cleveland County on numerous occasions.

He died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of just 49 three years ago.

Money raised from the event will go to Hartlepool Foodbank, in Church Street.

Last year, the darts open raised more than £800, which Mick’s family spent on food and presented it to the food bank.

Mick’s wife Cheryl Hornsey said: “I have worked in food for a lot of years and see what goes to waste.

“I think it could be feeding people and I know there is families out there going hungry in our town.”

Last year’s event resulted in so much food being bought for the food bank that Mick’s family needed two cars to fit it all in.

Family friend Claire Stainsby is helping to organise the darts competition.

Claire said: “Mick was very popular. He was a cheeky chappy.

“He played in all the local leagues around the town on a Monday and Tuesday night and also represented Cleveland County as well.”

The open has men’s ladies’ and youth sections and there is attractive prize money to be won.

The organisers have added £400 to the men’s prize fund, £100 to the ladies and £50 to the youths.

A variety of local businesses are sponsoring the event including AVenue, Hope & Union bar and kitchen, Rubbish Removals, Pro-Active Training, Fetching Feet chiropody and Cladding Monkey.

Doors open at 10am on Saturday with player registration between 11am and 12.30pm.

It gets under way at 1pm and entry is £5 for players but free to spectators.

There will also be a raffle with great prizes including a caravan break at Flamingoland.