Residents on a Hartlepool family estate have appealed to police chiefs for help to avoid a repeat of yobbish behaviour on and around Bonfire Night.

People living in and around Crocus Gardens were plagued by youths aiming fireworks at homes and people last year.

Resident Josh Mincher, 39, appealed to Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash’s office and Cleveland Police to ask for an increased police presence this year.

The force say “strategic plans” are in place town-wide and are asking for anyone with information about fireworks being sold to children to contact them.

Josh Mincher at the playground near his home at Bishop Cuthbert.

Mr Mincher, a dad-of-two, who works in construction, said: "It’s a massive concern for people living in Crocus Gardens.

“I asked if there were any plans in place to stop the problems with fireworks we had last year happening.

"I was told anti-social behaviour figures for the area were very low compared to a lot of the town.

"The amount of police vehicles that had to turn up last year tells you everything you need to know.

Crocus Gardens, in Hartlepool, where residents complained of anti-social behaviour by youths around Bonfire Night.

"Fireworks were getting fired at cars and houses. One went up under a car.”

Neighbourhoods Inspector Adrian Dack said: “Strategic plans in place every year over the autumn period, which includes Bonfire Night.

“Our officers work closely with local retailers to prevent the sale of fireworks to anyone under the age of 18.

“Neighbourhood officers regularly patrol their ward areas to understand the concerns from our communities.

Inspector Adrian Dack photographed in Baden Street, Hartlepool, after a police raid.

"So anyone with information on fireworks being sold to people who are underage can raise this with officers or contact us online via our neighbourhoods page Your area|Cleveland Police, just add your area to find your team.

“Anyone experiencing antisocial behaviour involving fireworks should call 101 to report or call 999 in an emergency.”

Mr Mincher says residents are also frustrated at a lack of progress by officials after householders raised concerns about anti-social behaviour by youths gathering in the Bishop Cuthbert park, as well as park maintenance, back in the spring.

Hartlepool Borough Council says it has “taken steps” to address matters and is working with the developers to help speed up the repair of a fence on Crocus Gardens that has been damaged for months, allowing access by troublemakers to the park.

A car was recently vandalised in the street after the culprit gained access via gaps in the fence.

"Myself and neighbours are at a point where we want it sorting out,” said Mr Mincher.

He added there has been no action on repairing the park bandstand or CCTV camera, and off-road bikes remain an issue.

Councillor Karen Oliver, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council's neighbourhood services committee, said: “We understand the concerns regarding anti-social behaviour and maintenance issues in the area.

"The council has taken steps to address these matters, including reviewing bin provision.

"We are also working with developers to find a solution regarding fencing although this was not part of the original planning approval.

"Repairs to local CCTV are being considered as part of wider investment planning and we continue to encourage residents to report incidents to the police to help us prioritise resources effectively.”