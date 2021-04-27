While many venues have temporary permission to serve drinks outdoors as part of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, Hartlepool United Supporters Club, in Sandringham Road, wants the arrangement to continue after coronavirus restrictions ease further.

An application has been submitted by the club’s Tony Moore to create a beer garden in the car park to provide seating and table service for members.

The beer garden would be open Mondays-Sundays from 11am-10pm.

The beer garden in the car park at Hartlepool United Supporters Club.

Yet nine residents fear the plans could lead to an increase in noise and nuisance in the area.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s environmental health team has also raised concerns over how close the site is to housing.

A final decision is expected to be made by the council later this week.

The application states the supporters club would continue to ensure the site complies with all licensing objectives.

It reads: "The beer garden will be open Monday-Sunday 11am-10pm to reduce any nuisance to neighbours, it will not be used after these times."

However, a response to the application received from the council’s Zoey Craig states "environmental protection would object to this due to the proximity of local housing".

Concerns raised by residents include potential parking issues and increased noise from the premises.

A 31-year-old woman who lives nearby said: “I understand the importance of social clubs and if it was in a back yard I wouldn’t have a problem.

"It’s the fact it’s on the main street. There’s hardly any parking as it is. I think there’s going to be too much noise and a lot of rubbish.”

One Duke Street resident said: "I was under the impression it was only going to be until May.

“If it’s going to continue into the summer and late on into the night I would object.”

A 26-year-old local resident added: “I’ve got a young baby so it’s not ideal.”

But a pensioner close to the club said: “I’ve been here three years and I’ve never had any problems.

"It wouldn’t bother me one little bit.”

The Government recently relaxed licensing laws temporarily to allow venues to serve drinks outside during the pandemic.

The application will go before the council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday, April 28, for a decision.

