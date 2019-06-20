Respect campaign launched for this year's Durham Miners' Gala as organisers urge people to look after each other
The team behind Durham Miners’ Gala have launched a call for people to respect each other to keep it a safe and peaceful day of celebration.
The Durham Miners’ Association (DMA) is calling on everyone who attends to respect the meaning and traditions of the Big Meeting, its host city and the workers and volunteers who deliver the event.
The Gala Respect campaign aims to ensure the 135th Big Meeting, on Saturday, July 13, continues its long-standing tradition as a family celebration.
DMA secretary Alan Mardghum said: “The Gala is and always has been a celebration of working-class life, community, and solidarity – and it is a great family day out. In that spirit, we call on everyone who attends this year’s Gala to look after each other.”
The DMA has four requests from visitors:
• Respect the banners and their groups by helping them move through the city smoothly on the day
• Respect the bands, who fundraise to keep the instruments and the great working-class art form alive, by giving them support and helping them make progress through the streets
• Respect the emergency services and the stewards, with the organisers’ praising the “great rapport” of Durham Constabulary with the crowd and urging people to give the services their co-operation and report anything of concern
• Respect the environment, with people asked to look after the racecourse, which is provided by Durham University, and use the bins along the route and on the field.
Bands and banners will begin to gather in the Market Place from 8am.
The parade then moves down over Elvet Bridge, passes below the balcony of the County Hotel, along to the Old Racecourse by the River Wear, where the speeches will begin at 1pm.
The Miners’ Festival Service will begin in Durham Cathedral at 3pm.