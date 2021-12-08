Retired children’s entertainer turns home into Santa’s grotto to raise money for Sunderland’s neonatal unit

Kevin Hubery has turned his home on High West Lane in Hawthorn into a festive paradise in order to raise money for a cause that is close to his heart.

The 57-year-old retired children’s entertainer puts lights out at his home every year but wanted to give back to Sunderland Royal Hospital’s neonatal unit after the care that they gave his daughter, who has cerebral palsy.

He said: “We have the idea every year as we’ve always liked to put Christmas lights out for people to enjoy and the aim is always to be the best lit house in Hawthorn.

"This year, we thought it would be nice for people to pay some money and meet Santa, with all proceeds going to charity and because I’m no stranger to playing Santa, given that I’ve done it in the past for work.

"We looked around for a cause to raise money for but we decided that it would be best to do it for something that is close to our hearts.

"My daughter has cerebral palsy and the care and support that she has received from there has been excellent so we wanted to give back to them.

"So far, the reaction from everyone has been fabulous and the slots to meet Santa and the alpacas filled up really quick.”

