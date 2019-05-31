RNLI warning for public not to run into sea after dogs following Hartlepool call out

RNLI volunteers are warning members of the public not to run after their dogs should they run into the sea following a call out in which they were asked to rescue a pet from water off Hartlepool.

Harlepool RNLI volunteers were paged by UK Coastguard just after midday yesterday to search for a dog that had swam out to sea off the coast of Seaton Carew in the town.

On arrival at the scene of the incident the dog had apparently swam ashore and had been reunited with its owner.

Volunteers are warning people to move to a place of safety and call the authorities should their dog run into the water.

Hartlepool RNLI Deputy launch authority Fred Robinson said: "If your dog is in the sea and struggling to return to the shoreline its best not to go in the water as you could also end up in trouble.

"Move to a place where the dog can leave the water safely and call it, otherwise call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station and was refuelled and made ready for service by 1pm.

The RNLI charity saves lives at sea.

Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.

The RNLI operates over 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.