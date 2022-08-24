Road reopens after casualty is freed from car following Hartlepool crash
A road has reopened after a casualty was freed from a car and taken to hospital following a crash.
The collision took place at around 7pm on Tuesday, August 23, in Brenda Road, Hartlepool, near the Sydenham Road junction, and the road was blocked off for around five hours while emergency services attended the scene.
Two appliances were deployed from Hartlepool Fire Station after being alerted to the incident at 7.03pm.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One person was extricated from the car where they were given first aid and passed into the hands of the ambulance service.”
The brigade were at the scene for more than an hour before leaving at 8.21pm.
Cleveland Police said in a statement at around 9pm on Tuesday: “A road closure remains in place on Hartlepool's Brenda Road (B1277), close to the junction with Sydenham Road.
"Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic incident and remain at the scene. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
The force confirmed at just before midnight that the road had reopened.