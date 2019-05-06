Round table group donates £500 to mayor's charity to help with developing cafe for people with dementia

A Round Table group has made a donation of £500 to a mayor's charity, with the cash set to help with the development of a cafe for people with dementia.

East Durham Round Table, a men’s charity organisation based in Peterlee, has this year raised £500 for the Mayor of Peterlee Scott Meikle's charity.

The cheque was presented to Councillor Meikle by Round Table secretary Alex Chandy.

Mr Chandy said: "The mayor was delighted as he told us that the money is going towards developing a cafe for people with dementia at the Peterlee Pavillion.

"It will fund furniture, food and drink and a possible painting of the walls to match the customers' favourite colours."

Round Table chairman Carl Thompson said: "I am delighted that the group can help the community in such a direct way and we hope the relationship with the council and the mayor long continues."