Rowing boat towed back into Hartlepool Marina after break down off coast

A rowing boat was towed back into Hartlepool after suffering a mechanical failure.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers and the town's Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to assist the 20ft boat, which had one person on board when it broke down in the North Gare area of the town's coastline.

The incident happened shortly at around 5.40pm yesterday.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: "The inshore lifeboat launched at 5.56pm and was alongside the casualty at 6.10pm.

"The vessel was taken under tow to Hartlepool Marina arriving there at 6.50pm where the local Coastguard team were waiting to assist the casualty and offer sea safety advice..

"The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 7.10pm and was made ready for service by 7.30pm."

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team spokesman added: "We gave the person safety advice and advised him of contacting the Coastguard upon leaving to go to sea so they know his passage plans in future."