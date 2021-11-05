RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars to perform at Hartlepool Borough Hall after town’s 'amazing' support
Former participants in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are set to take to the stage at the Hartlepool Borough Hall this weekend.
Drag queens Choriza May, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Anubis and Cherry Valentine will all perform in a special gig called HERSTORY: Hartlepool at the Borough Hall on Saturday evening, November 6.
The event is brought to the town by events company Inside Promotions and company director David Clark has described the show as “energetic, inclusive and enjoyable”.
David, from Hartlepool, who also runs the Duke of Cleveland pub, has said that the show had to be moved to a bigger venue after the success of the first event organised by the company back in 2020.
David, 28, said: “There’s no gay bars in Hartlepool so it’s trying to create a diverse community.
"It’s quite accepting and inclusive.
"It’s to try and create a safe space for anyone.
"People across the spectrum enjoy Drag Race so it’s kind of bringing them all together in one place.
"It’s quite inclusive, being able to watch quite a funny, but intimate show as well.”
He continued: "It’s pretty much sold out now. The support from Hartlepool has been amazing.
"It gives people one night to come together, accept everyone for who they are and enjoy the show.”
He added: "It’s really nice, especially after things have started to calm down a little bit with Covid, it’s nice to see people coming together again and making new friends, but also seeing people who haven’t seen each other in a couple of years just having a good time.”
Tickets are available on Inside Promotions’ website insidepromotions.uk.