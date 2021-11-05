RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars to perform at Hartlepool Borough Hall after town’s 'amazing' support

Drag queens Choriza May, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Anubis and Cherry Valentine will all perform in a special gig called HERSTORY: Hartlepool at the Borough Hall on Saturday evening, November 6.

The event is brought to the town by events company Inside Promotions and company director David Clark has described the show as “energetic, inclusive and enjoyable”.

David, from Hartlepool, who also runs the Duke of Cleveland pub, has said that the show had to be moved to a bigger venue after the success of the first event organised by the company back in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place at the Borough Hall on Saturday, November 6.

David, 28, said: “There’s no gay bars in Hartlepool so it’s trying to create a diverse community.

"It’s quite accepting and inclusive.

"It’s to try and create a safe space for anyone.

"People across the spectrum enjoy Drag Race so it’s kind of bringing them all together in one place.

Organisers have described the show as "energetic, inclusive and enjoyable". /Photo: Inside Promotions

"It’s quite inclusive, being able to watch quite a funny, but intimate show as well.”

He continued: "It’s pretty much sold out now. The support from Hartlepool has been amazing.

"It gives people one night to come together, accept everyone for who they are and enjoy the show.”

He added: "It’s really nice, especially after things have started to calm down a little bit with Covid, it’s nice to see people coming together again and making new friends, but also seeing people who haven’t seen each other in a couple of years just having a good time.”

Tickets are available on Inside Promotions’ website insidepromotions.uk.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.