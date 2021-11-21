Santa Claus returned to Hartlepool with a special parade on Sunday, November 21.

Santa Parade in Hartlepool pictures: See 15 pictures as Santa Claus returns to Hartlepool with festive parade

Santa Claus is back in town.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 4:09 pm

Families welcomed Santa during a day of festive fun and activities at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Sunday, November 21.

Crowds enjoyed dance performances, a brass band playing and Santa’s parade, followed by the opening of Santa’s grotto.

The popular grotto had to be cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions at the time.

It will be open this year from 10am to 3pm on selected days until Thursday, December 23, and is £3 a visit.

Soak in the festive cheer in our gallery below.

1. 'High fives' with Santa

'High fives' with Santa at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Sunday, November 21.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. Santa's grotto

Santa and elves with Jessie (8) and Lacey (4) Robinson in Santa's grotto at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. All smiles

Seated on Santa's throne, (left to right): Cara Rycraft (4), Olivia Gibson (3) and Rosa Savage (3).

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Dancing away

Young dancers from VA Preforming Arts entertaining the crowd befote the arrival of Santa Claus.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Hartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 4