Families welcomed Santa during a day of festive fun and activities at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Sunday, November 21.

Crowds enjoyed dance performances, a brass band playing and Santa’s parade, followed by the opening of Santa’s grotto.

The popular grotto had to be cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions at the time.

It will be open this year from 10am to 3pm on selected days until Thursday, December 23, and is £3 a visit.

Soak in the festive cheer in our gallery below.

1. 'High fives' with Santa 'High fives' with Santa at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, on Sunday, November 21. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Santa's grotto Santa and elves with Jessie (8) and Lacey (4) Robinson in Santa's grotto at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. All smiles Seated on Santa's throne, (left to right): Cara Rycraft (4), Olivia Gibson (3) and Rosa Savage (3). Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Dancing away Young dancers from VA Preforming Arts entertaining the crowd befote the arrival of Santa Claus. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales