Families welcomed Santa during a day of festive fun and activities at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Sunday, November 21.
Crowds enjoyed dance performances, a brass band playing and Santa’s parade, followed by the opening of Santa’s grotto.
The popular grotto had to be cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions at the time.
It will be open this year from 10am to 3pm on selected days until Thursday, December 23, and is £3 a visit.
