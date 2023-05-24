News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?

School report: 32 photos of Hartlepool pupils from across the years

What do our young people think?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th May 2023, 16:54 BST

For around a decade from the early Noughties, the Hartlepool Mail visited schools across the town to ask pupils what they thought about important topics of debate.

Without further ado, here are 32 photos of pupils from across Hartlepool’s primary schools who answered questions for our School Report column.

Don’t see anyone you recognise? Keep coming back, we will have more photos soon.

Did you miss this? Take a trip down memory lane with24 photos of your little ones starting school in Hartlepool.

Sophie Docherty, 2007.

1. Brougham Primary School

Sophie Docherty, 2007. Photo: LH

Louis Weatherill, 2010.

2. St Cuthberts Catholic Primary School

Louis Weatherill, 2010. Photo: Frank Reid

Jonathan Hunter, 2007.

3. Stranton Primary School

Jonathan Hunter, 2007. Photo: LH

Ben Prest, 2010.

4. St Cuthberts Catholic Primary School

Ben Prest, 2010. Photo: Frank Reid

