Scores of memories: 14 retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 1985

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th May 2025, 10:38 BST
Dancers, singers and boxers – oh my.

Do you have fond memories of the year 1985?

Scores of locals take part in the 1985 Boxing Day Dip.

1. Boxing Day Dip

Scores of locals take part in the 1985 Boxing Day Dip. Photo: TC

Hartlepool dancer Chris Lees takes to the stage in July 1985.

2. Let's dance

Hartlepool dancer Chris Lees takes to the stage in July 1985. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Easington miners return to work in March 1985.

3. Off to work

Easington miners return to work in March 1985. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Peterlee dancer Dawn Wilson jumps for joy back in 1985.

4. Reach for the stars

Peterlee dancer Dawn Wilson jumps for joy back in 1985. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

