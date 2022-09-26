Seaman rushed to hospital after falling from ship off Hartlepool coast
A seaman fell into the North Sea while transferring from a ship to a second vessel.
The Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 2.13pm on Monday, September 26, and headed north towards Blackhall after receiving a mayday message.
They were alongside the transfer vessel 10 minutes later to find that its crew had already rescued the seaman from the water and were administering casualty care.
The lifeboat followed the transfer vessel back towards Hartlepool and placed two volunteer crew members aboard to assist.
On arriving at Hartlepool Lifeboat Station, awaiting paramedics and air ambulance paramedics treated the casualty before he was later taken to hospital.
His condition is currently unknown.
Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Hornsey said: "Once again a quick response from the volunteer crew meant we were heading out to sea in a matter of minutes and working alongside the other agencies involved is something we train for on a regular basis".