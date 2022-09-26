Seaman rushed to hospital after falling from ship off Hartlepool coast

The Hartlepool RNLI all weather lifeboat and volunteer crew launched at 2.13pm on Monday, September 26, and headed north towards Blackhall after receiving a mayday message.

They were alongside the transfer vessel 10 minutes later to find that its crew had already rescued the seaman from the water and were administering casualty care.

The lifeboat followed the transfer vessel back towards Hartlepool and placed two volunteer crew members aboard to assist.

Hartlepool RNLI's all-weather lifeboat was called out on Monday afternoon after a seaman fell into the North Sea.

On arriving at Hartlepool Lifeboat Station, awaiting paramedics and air ambulance paramedics treated the casualty before he was later taken to hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.