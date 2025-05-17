Hartlepool seaside resort Seaton Carew has earned a top quality award from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Its main beach area has once again been granted a Seaside Award.

The accolade is only given to English beaches which are safe, clean and meet the highest environmental standards.

The beach is regularly cleaned and is patrolled by lifeguards during the school summer holidays.

Councillor Gary Allen and Debbie Kershaw, the council’s quality and safety officer, prepare to raise the Seaside Award flag at Seaton Carew.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We’re proud and delighted that Seaton Carew has once again earned this accolade, which is only given to the very best beaches.

“It’s credit to the hard work and commitment of both the council staff and the volunteer litter pickers who do such an amazing job throughout the year in all weathers to keep the beach clean and lovely. A very big ‘thank you’ to them all.

“Whether you live locally or you’re a visitor, Seaton Carew is just the ticket for a great day out, with its beautiful golden beach, amusements and gift shops, a host of tasty eating places and the family leisure area on the prom.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “In England we are lucky enough to have some of the best beaches in the world.

"It’s wonderful to see the flag flying proudly over Seaton Carew’s main beach, demonstrating its quality to residents and visitors alike.

“The awards are a credit to the collective efforts of council beach and site managers, volunteers, residents and businesses, who should take pride today in their tireless efforts to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular blue spaces.”