Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this area’s many memories.
1. Party time
Connie Young with mum Helen Dawson and Lizzy Newton and Rebecca Stockdale at a street party in aid of the Childen's Trust and Ward 9 at the RVI in Newcastle. Photo: Other, third party
2. Time to get arty
Halloween themed windows have been painted at the Sainbury's store on the Bishop Cuthbert estate in 2013. Pictured are Tracie Bestford from Sainbury's with artists Robert Tindale, Jenny Hanson and Cheryll Kung. Photo: TY
3. Hands up if you're having fun
Kids have fun on a bouncy castle as part of a fundraising street party in 2016. Photo: Other, third party
4. Fun day
Councillor David Riddle and Councillor Paul Beck are pictured with Bishop Cuthbert Residents’ Association members Rob Kendon, Aileen Kendon and Fran Charnock in 2016. Photo: HBC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.