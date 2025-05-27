Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

See 14 photos of life on Hartlepool's Bishop Cuthbert estate across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th May 2025, 16:26 BST
From street parties to Christmas shows, Hartlepool’s Bishop Cuthbert estate has a lot of history to share.

Having photographed its many faces over the years, the Hartlepool Mail has decided to share some of this area’s many memories.

Connie Young with mum Helen Dawson and Lizzy Newton and Rebecca Stockdale at a street party in aid of the Childen's Trust and Ward 9 at the RVI in Newcastle.

1. Party time

Connie Young with mum Helen Dawson and Lizzy Newton and Rebecca Stockdale at a street party in aid of the Childen's Trust and Ward 9 at the RVI in Newcastle. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Halloween themed windows have been painted at the Sainbury's store on the Bishop Cuthbert estate in 2013. Pictured are Tracie Bestford from Sainbury's with artists Robert Tindale, Jenny Hanson and Cheryll Kung.

2. Time to get arty

Halloween themed windows have been painted at the Sainbury's store on the Bishop Cuthbert estate in 2013. Pictured are Tracie Bestford from Sainbury's with artists Robert Tindale, Jenny Hanson and Cheryll Kung. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Kids have fun on a bouncy castle as part of a fundraising street party in 2016.

3. Hands up if you're having fun

Kids have fun on a bouncy castle as part of a fundraising street party in 2016. Photo: Other, third party

Photo Sales
Councillor David Riddle and Councillor Paul Beck are pictured with Bishop Cuthbert Residents’ Association members Rob Kendon, Aileen Kendon and Fran Charnock in 2016.

4. Fun day

Councillor David Riddle and Councillor Paul Beck are pictured with Bishop Cuthbert Residents’ Association members Rob Kendon, Aileen Kendon and Fran Charnock in 2016. Photo: HBC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HartlepoolHartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice