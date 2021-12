It’s one of the best days of the year to grab a bargain – or treat yourself to a belated Christmas present.

And while the wet weather discouraged some people from heading out to the shops – with several major traders remaining closed – queues still formed outside a number of retailers in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Have a look in our gallery below.

1. Early morning shoppers A small queue formed outside ASDA on Boxing Day morning. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Parked cars ASDA's car park ahead of the 9:30am Boxing Day opening. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Festive shopping Bargain hunters queued outside River Island in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Morrisons Morrisons in Hartlepool remained closed on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales