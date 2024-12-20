Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young Hartlepool singer is in big demand after wowing audiences as an Amy Winehouse tribute performer.

Sophie Morgan, who is just 16, is performing as the late Back to Black singer up to three times a week in local pubs and clubs.

She has a busy diary for Christmas and New Year and has already been booked to appear at a number of high profile events next year.

Sophie, who has sung since she was little, only discovered her uncanny likeness in voice and appearance to Amy after visiting Demo Room Audio, in Hartlepool, in September.

Sophie Morgan rehearsing as Amy Whitehouse in Demo Room Audio, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Her first gig as The Amy Winehouse Tribute was at Denemouth Caravan Park.

"They gave me a chance and it took off from there,” said Sophie. “I’m getting at least a message a day, sometimes two or three.

"It’s like a dream come true, so I hope for it never to stop.”

Sophie Morgan, 16, from Hartlepool, ready to perform as Amy Winehouse.

Sophie, of Steetley, performs all of Amy Winehouse’s best known hits as well as covers of other artists as herself including Jorja Smith and Rhianna.

Talking of Amy, who tragically died in 2011 aged just 27, she said: “I’ve watched all her documentaries and films and she always said she wouldn’t write music if it wasn’t coming from somewhere.

"That’s what makes me like her a lot and I just think she was a very pure soul.”

Sophie, who also works at Rayz Tanning Lounge, in Hartlepool, and Larry’s Lanes, in Seaton Carew, added: “Everywhere I’ve been singing in Hartlepool the reaction has been really good and very positive.”

Sophie channels Amy Whitehouse's spirit. Picture by FRANK REID

Organisers of Hartlepool’s annual March of the Mods event quickly signed her up to perform at The Hartlepool United Supporters Club on March 1 next year.

Sophie is also due to play at Miles For Men’s flagship fun run in July and Stockton’s Get The Covers On tribute festival in August.

Before then, music fans can see her at Denemouth Caravan Park, on the Coast Road, on Thursday, December 21, Place To Be, in Seaton, on Boxing Day, and The Blue Bells, at Newton Bewley, on New Year’s Eve.

Proud dad Dan Morgan said: “It’s massively took off. I knew she was good but the way she’s getting gig after gig is something else.”

For updates see The Amy Winehouse Tribute by Sophie Morgan on Facebook.