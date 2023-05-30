The Tower of Light at Newcastle's Gateshead Bridges Festival.

Walk the Plank, one of the UK’s leading outdoor arts companies, will present The Tower of Light, a dazzling choreographed piece of theatre centred around a giant lighthouse.

Celebrates lighthouses and the people who lived and worked in them, the attraction is set to delight onlookers with its display of pyrotechnics, performance, and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is due to light up the marina during the Tall Ships event on the evening of Friday, July 7, followed by a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday, July 8.

The Tower of Light is coming to Hartlepool marina for July's Tall Ships Races.

Walk the Plank have a proven history of delivering spectacular performances including at the opening ceremonies of the Paralympics, Liverpool 08 European Capital of Culture, and the closing ceremony of the Manchester Commonwealth Games 2002.

Creative producer John Wassell said: "The Tower of Light will celebrate a unique part of our maritime history: the role of the Lighthouse and its Keepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our show will delight families, friends looking for a good night out, salty seadogs and fishermen, and anyone else interested in seeing Hartlepool’s maritime landscape lit up with special effects.”

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Tall Ships Event Director, said: “It’s so exciting to hear what the Walk the Plank team has in store for the Tall Ships Races Hartlepool 2023.”