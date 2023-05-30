News you can trust since 1877
See the dazzling piece of outdoor theatre set to light up the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races 2023

An exciting spectacle that will light up this summer’s Tall Ships Races has been announced.
By Mark Payne
Published 30th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:28 BST
The Tower of Light at Newcastle's Gateshead Bridges Festival.The Tower of Light at Newcastle's Gateshead Bridges Festival.
The Tower of Light at Newcastle's Gateshead Bridges Festival.

Walk the Plank, one of the UK’s leading outdoor arts companies, will present The Tower of Light, a dazzling choreographed piece of theatre centred around a giant lighthouse.

Celebrates lighthouses and the people who lived and worked in them, the attraction is set to delight onlookers with its display of pyrotechnics, performance, and music.

It is due to light up the marina during the Tall Ships event on the evening of Friday, July 7, followed by a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday, July 8.

The Tower of Light is coming to Hartlepool marina for July's Tall Ships Races.The Tower of Light is coming to Hartlepool marina for July's Tall Ships Races.
The Tower of Light is coming to Hartlepool marina for July's Tall Ships Races.
Walk the Plank have a proven history of delivering spectacular performances including at the opening ceremonies of the Paralympics, Liverpool 08 European Capital of Culture, and the closing ceremony of the Manchester Commonwealth Games 2002.

Creative producer John Wassell said: "The Tower of Light will celebrate a unique part of our maritime history: the role of the Lighthouse and its Keepers.

“Our show will delight families, friends looking for a good night out, salty seadogs and fishermen, and anyone else interested in seeing Hartlepool’s maritime landscape lit up with special effects.”

Catherine Honey, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Tall Ships Event Director, said: “It’s so exciting to hear what the Walk the Plank team has in store for the Tall Ships Races Hartlepool 2023.”

The event from Thursday, July 7, to Sunday, July 9, will see over 50 live music and entertainment acts perform, with indie rock band Maximo Park headlining on the Friday and acclaimed reggae band The Wailers on the Saturday.

