See the dramatic transformation of this shop assistant who let customers cut off her hair with scissors in aid of Macmillan

A Sainsbury’s assistant has braved the shave to raise around £1,000 for Macmillan in memory of her dad.

Madeline Jones, 51, invited Sainsbury’s staff and customers in Horden to shave off her long locks in the middle of the supermarket.

Sainsbury's assistant Madeline Jones before the head shave.

The dramatic head shave took place on Wednesday, May 22, to mark the 10th anniversary since her dad sadly died from bone cancer.

John Burgin was just 60 when he died and during his illness he was cared for by Macmillan nurses at his home.

Known as ‘Yorky’, John worked as a plant operator and kept unusual animals such as emus and geese.

Married to Freda Burgin, 69, John was also dad to Suzanne Thurbron and Johnny Burgin, and was a great-granddad.

Madeline Jones had her head shaved in the middle of the supermarket where she works.

In tribute to the much-loved character, from Thornley, daughter Madeline decided to take part in the Macmillan Brave the Shave fundraiser to raise funds for the charity which supported her dad.

Madeline, who has worked at the store for two years, said her manager Shauna Christie was involved in shaving her head, along with colleagues and loyal customers.

The effort has so far raised more than £900 through donations.

Madeline, from Easington Colliery, said: “When my dad was poorly he was cared for by Macmillan nurses who came every day and made sure everything was OK. “They were really good and I wanted to do something for them for a while because they help so many people.

John Burgin sadly died from bone cancer.

“Lots of people I know have been affected by cancer, so I thought it would be really good to do something to help Macmillan.

“It was emotional on the day of the shave as I was thinking about my dad and other family members we have lost, but it was also a really enjoyable day.”

Madeline’s husband Stephen Jones, a support worker, was also there to capture the moment of the shave.

Madeline added: “I feel a lot lighter now!

“On the day I had my manger Shauna cut off my hair and let customers come and hack off bits of my hair with scissors!

“My colleagues also made up a hamper and sold raffle tickets to raise funds.”