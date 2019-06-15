A 90-year-old music fan was given the ultimate birthday suprise when he was treated to a special performance by star Joe McElderry and the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir.

John Llewellyn celebrated his 90th birthday by listening to the sound of music from the popular choir after his family arranged for its members to serenade him on his special day.

John, from Bishop Cuthbert, has been a life-long music fan and so daughters Margaret Rodgers and Sarah Lewellyn thought the performance from the choir would be a fitting tribute to mark his 90th birthday.

The great-granddad was taken into The Borough Hall on the Headland, on Saturday, June 15, to see the choir rehearsing ahead of their Diamond Jubilee concert with star Joe McElderry later that evening.

Talented performer Joe, from South Shields, won the sixth series of The X Factor back in 2009 and has gone on to star on the West End stage in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, and have a number one single with The Climb.

He is the latest in a line of celebrity singers to appear alongside the choir at The Borough Hall.

Joe and the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir sang Happy Birthday to John who sat in the front row of the hall with wife Peggy and his two daughters.

During the performance, dad-of-six John couldn’t contain his delight and said it was lovely to see the choir perform and that it had come as a great surprise.

Choir secretary Mick Waller and singing star Joe then presented John with a cake before launching into a repertoire of hits.

Mike said: “We were delighted to be able to invite John and his family along to see us perform to mark his special day.”

John's daughter Margaret said: “It was dad’s birthday on Monday, June 10, and as he loves singing we were hoping to get the members of the choir to attend his surprise party.

”But we found out that they would be rehearsing for a concert, so instead they invited us to bring dad along to their rehearsal.

“He has really enjoyed it.”